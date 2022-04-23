Shawver, Fresno on wrong side of 2-0 pitcher's duel against Lake Elsinore

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-5) bats were clouded by the Lake Elsinore Storm (7-5) pitchers 2-0 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The clubs combined to score two runs on nine hits and 11 walks while fanning 21 times.

After seven scoreless frames, the Storm grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth thanks to a Jackson Merrill single to center. Lake Elsinore would tally another run in the ninth from a throwing error. The two-run advantage was enough for the Storm staff to earn their second straight victory in downtown Fresno.

Grizzlies starter Evan Shawver took a no-decision despite six scoreless innings. The lefty allowed five hits and two walks while punching out four. Righty Tyler Ras followed Shawver with a 1-2-3 seventh. Reliever Tyler Ahearn (0-1) suffered the defeat despite striking out a pair in the eighth. Joel Condreay wrapped up the ninth by fanning two for Fresno.

Five Storm pitchers joined together to throw the first shutout against the Grizzlies this season. Jairo Iriarte (4.0 IP), Jose Castillo (1.0 IP), Aaron Holiday (2.0 IP), Alan Mundo (1.0 IP) and Keegan Collett (1.0 IP, save) punched out 12 batters with the last three arms not permitting a hit. Holiday (2-0) enjoyed the triumph after rocking two innings, striking out four.

Adael Amador and Braiden Ward smacked the only two hits for the Grizzlies. Juan Brito and Trevor Boone combined for five walks in the loss. Fresno and Lake Elsinore are back in action tomorrow evening before concluding the series Sunday with a doubleheader.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Evan Shawver (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

- RHP Tyler Ras (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

- SS Adael Amador (1-3, 2B, BB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- Storm pitching (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 12 K)

- SS Jackson Merrill (2-4, 2B, RBI)

- DH Matthew Acosta (1-4, 2B, R)

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday April 23 Lake Elsinore Storm (Home) Lake Elsinore RHP Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 2.16) vs. Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00) 6:50 PM

Seven of the Grizzlies 12 games played this season have finished with one or two-run deficits. Fresno has now competed in five consecutive contests with those margins and are 4-3 over that span.

The Grizzlies wore an all-red jersey combo on Friday, their first time wearing red pants in 2022.

