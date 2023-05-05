Ports Slug Way to Third Straight Win

Stockton, CA - The Ports jumped out to a five-run lead after the first inning and never looked back as they won their third straight game with a 12-6 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports' (6-18) first seven hitters reached to start the bottom of the first inning as Stockton got out to a 5-0 lead after one. A hit-by-pitch and a walk started the frame and Colby Thomas followed with a single to right field that was bobbled by Robby Martin allowing Clark Elliott to score giving the Ports a 1-0 lead. Luis Marinez then singled to drive in Brayan Buelvas to make it 2-0 and Brennan Milone walked to load the bases. Henry Bolte followed with a double down the right field line to score two, increasing the Stockton lead to 4-0. With runners at second and third, Bjay Cooke scored Milone from third base with a fielders' choice to make it 5-0.

After the Grizzlies (11-13) answered with two runs in the top of the second, Bolte followed a Milone leadoff double with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to increase the Ports advantage to 6-2.

With the score 6-4 after a Ryan Ritter two-run single in the top of the fourth for Fresno, the Ports tallied seven unanswered to blow the game open. In the fourth the Ports executed a double steal with runners on the corners to score their seventh run of the game, and Robert Puason made it 8-4 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Stockton blew the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Buelvas led off with a double over the head of Fresno left fielder Jake Snider and scored when Marinez singled to left field to increase the Ports lead to 9-4. A Milone single and Bolte walk loaded the bases with one out and Marinez scored when Grizzly reliever Carson Skipper uncorked a wild pitch to make it 10-4. Mario Gomez then reached on an error with two outs allowing Milone and Bolte to score to give the Ports a 12-4 lead.

The Grizzlies got one run in the seventh off Jake Garland and one in the ninth with two outs against Carlos Guarate, but Guarate retired Parker Kelly on a comebacker to end the ballgame.

Garland (1-2) picked up his first professional win allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts over six innings in relief of Blaze Pontes. Fresno starter Michael Prosecky (2-1) was tagged with the loss surrendering six runs on six hits in three innings.

Winners of three straight, and four straight at home, the Ports will try for the series win on Cinco de Mayo for the beginning of Copa Weekend at Banner Island Ballpark Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm and tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

