Attack of the Ports: Grizzlies skid continues with 12-6 setback

Stockton, CA - The Force was not strong enough for the Jedi Fresno Grizzlies (11-13), as they dropped a 12-6 contest to the evil Stockton Ports (6-18) Thursday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno has lost six straight games, five consecutive road contests and fell to 22-5 all-time at Banner Island Ballpark (0-3 this season). Stockton improved to 5-4 versus Fresno in 2023, already surpassing their wins from last year (26-4). The Grizzlies are now 0-7 on the road when opponents score first.

The Sith Ports used their lightsabers early, putting the Rebel Alliance Grizzlies in a 5-0 hole after one. Stockton scored in four straight innings, including a quartet of runs in the sixth. Four Ports' batters notched multi-hits, three hitters mustered two or more runs and a pair of batters recorded multi-RBI. Henry Bolte used telekinesis for a double and three RBI. Brayan Buelvas, Brennan Milone and Luis Marinez combined for eight runs on five hits.

The Grizzlies cloned a pair of runs in the second and fourth, highlighted by a Ryan Ritter two-RBI single in the latter frame. Fresno etched a run in the seventh and ninth as well. EJ Andrews Jr. (walk), Jake Snider (sac fly) and Kody Huff (single) all logged RBI in the loss. Parker Kelly tallied multi-hits for the second consecutive evening.

Stockton righty Jake Garland (1-2) earned the decision after six innings of relief. Garland struck out four. Fresno lefty Michael Prosecky (2-1) turned to the dark side of defeat after three frames of six-run ball. Grizzlies' relievers Tyler Hoffman and Brady Hill tossed 1-2-3 outings with Hoffman striking out one.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Tyler Hoffman and RHP Brady Hill (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

- CF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- 3B/1B Parker Kelly (2-4, R, BB)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-4, 2 RBI, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Henry Bolte (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Brennan Milone (2-4, 2B, 3 R, BB)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (1-4, 2B, 3 R, BB, SB)

- 1B Luis Marinez (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday May 5 Stockton Ports

(Road) Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-1, 6.63) vs. Stockton RHP Micah Dallas (0-1, 7.27) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The game was delayed by 40 minutes due to rain.

