Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

May 5, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Ports RHP Yehizon Sanchez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Stockton. The Grizzlies are 47-16 (4-5 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 22-5 (0-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks sixth in OBP (.442), seventh in batting average (.319) and tied for 10th in runs (16). Infielder Ryan Ritter is tied for first in homers (6), tied for second in walks (18), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (10), tied for sixth in total bases (40), tied for sixth in RBI (15), eighth in slugging percentage (.519) and ninth in OPS (.911). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. is tied for fourth in homers (4). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for fourth in walks (17) and fifth in OBP (.446). Finally, infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3) and eighth in RBI (14).

THIS RED RAIDER IS A ROAD WARRIOR: Grizzlies utility man Parker Kelly signed with the Rockies as an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech in 2022. In 12 road games, Kelly is batting .344/.447/.438/.885 with one homer, four RBI, six runs and six walks.

VICTORY TIME WITH VARGAS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #12 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best

Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

PUNCHIES FOR PALERMO:The last seven outs recorded by Grizzlies righty Davis Palermo were via strikeout. Palermo punched out five on April 28 vs. San Jose (1.2 IP) and fanned both batters he faced on May 2 at Stockton (0.2 IP).

ANOTHER AWARD FOR ADAMS:Grizzlies RHP Blake Adams was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Month for April. This is the third award for Adams in the month of April, which includes California League Pitcher of the Week (April 17-23) and Rockies Minor League Pitcher of the Month. Over three starts in April, Adams went 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. In 17 innings of work, Adams allowed two runs (both earned), on 12 hits and two walks while fanning 20. Adams did not allow a run in 12 straight innings to finish the month. On April 19 at Rancho Cucamonga, Adams did not allow a hit until a Chris Newell two-out single in the sixth. He concluded the contest with six scoreless innings, allowing that one hit, walking two and striking out 10. The righty was selected in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Rockies out of Kansas State University. The Springdale, Arkansas native gives the 2023 Grizzlies their third California League award this season (Ryan Ritter and Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-2), Red (6-6), Black & Gold (1-2), Gray (2-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 6, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-2, 7.98) vs. Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-3, 5.17)

MAY 7, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 2:09 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-3, 11.02) vs. Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (1-0, 4.50)

MAY 9, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 11:05 AM PT

Visalia TBD vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 3.86)

Upcoming Promotions:

5/9 (Tuesday, May 9th) *DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Over 7,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)* and 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Making the Grade - Schools around the Central Valley are rewarded for their hardwork in the classroom. Kids, teachers and administrators get to learn how to eat healthy and stay active through fun skits, videos and more during the game. Kids, teachers and administrators were given free tickets and lunches courtesy of the Fresno Grizzlies and their amazing Corporate Partners

5/10 (Wednesday, May 10th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/11 (Thursday, May 11th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/12 (Friday, May 12th) - Star Wars Night, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Star Wars Night - Special Team Jerseys Worn that can be Bid on! Fans Encouraged to Dress Up - Will have Star Wars Costumed Performers in the Stands! *No Masks, Guns or Lightsabers will be allowed in.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/13 (Saturday, May 13th) - Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company! With Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company. 4-H and FFA Scholarship Presentation.

Promotion: Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans).

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/14 (Sunday, May 14th) - Mothers Day at the Ballpark! & Bark-in-the-Park, presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Bring Your Pet to the Ballpark & Limited-Edition Dog Toy (first 300 pups - with a special ticket), Presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital!

ALL DOG TICKETS REQUIRED TO BE THE SPECIAL BARK TICKET - LIMITED SEATING IN LIMITED SECTIONS.

Promotion: Mom's get in free! Special Mom-Mosa (alcoholic and non) with souvenir cup available in Kodiak Club and Fresno Social. Discount Ticket for the family!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.