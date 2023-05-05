Rawhide Shut Out By Inland Empire

VISALIA, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers shutout the Rawhide 9-0 in game three of the six-game series. This is the fourth time the Rawhide have been shutout this season.

The Rawhide starter, Wyatt Wendell, took his third loss of the season. He threw a career high five innings, but gave up three earned runs off five hits. He walked two batters while striking out six.

The 66ers scored their nine runs off 14 hits and two walks. Their starter, Mason Albright, threw a career-high seven scoreless innings for the win. Dylan Phillips earned the save with his three scoreless innings.

Rawhide host Inland Empire for Game Four tomorrow at 6:30 P.M.

