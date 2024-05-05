Ports Serve Up 5-1 Cinco de Mayo Win Over Visalia

May 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports took down the Rawhide 5-1 on Cinco de Mayo, and took the series five games to one as well.

Visalia got a run in the first off Jackson Finley when Yansel Luis' double to right center was followed by a Ruben Santana base up the middle for a 1-0 lead. But that would be all the runs the Ports' big right hander out of Georgia Tech would allow, and his offense would back him up from there.

Luke Mann would again deliver with a home run (4) to right field, this time to tie the game up in the bottom of the first at 1-1. It was Mann's first home run against a left hander this season, and it tied him for the team lead with Nate Nankil, who are now both tied for second in the California League in homers.

The Ports would extend their lead in the third when Cole Conn doubled with one out and Mann doubled him home with two outs for a 2-1 Stockton advantage. Yeniel Laboy would hit a line drive up the gut to score Nick Schwartz and extend the lead to 3-1.

Stockton would get some breathing room in the eighth when Mann's lead-off double was followed by a one-out double for Ryan Lasko and Nelson Beltran laced a single to left center for a 5-1 Ports lead.

Finley would work 4.2 innings and allow just one run on five hits, along with just one walk to eight strikeouts. Diego Barrera would get a pair of ground outs to wrap up the fifth, and Yunior Tur would throw four shutout innings to earn his first save. The win was Stockton's sixth in their last seven games.

UP NEXT

The Ports will head out on the road to take on the San Jose Giants for the first time this season. The series will begin with an 11:30 a.m. start on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Ports will head out on the road to take on the San Jose Giants for the first time this season. The series will begin with an 11:30 a.m. start on Tuesday.

California League Stories from May 5, 2024

