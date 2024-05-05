Quakes and Nuts Split Double-Header

May 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Quakes and Nuts split a double-header on Sunday afternoon, finishing off their six-game set at John Thurman Field.

Three Rancho pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in game one, as the Quakes prevailed 4-0. Garrett McDaniels, Robinson Ortiz (1-0) and Cam Day combined for Rancho's second shutout of the year and helped the Quakes end a four-game skid in Modesto.

Game two didn't go nearly as well, as Jordan Thompson's two-run homer in the first was quickly erased, as the Modesto Nuts scored seven times in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead for good on their way to a 15-4 win over Rancho.

Rancho starter Carlos Duran (0-2) gave up four unearned runs in the first and recorded just two outs, as the Nuts took a 7-2 lead and never looked back, winning for the fifth time in six games over the Quakes.

The Quakes (20-15) will take Monday off, then continue their road trip in Visalia on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning at 11am, Payton Martin (0-0) will take on Casey Anderson of the Rawhide in game one of the six-game series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

