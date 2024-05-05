Kaminska dazzles as Fresno quiets Inland Empire 5-0

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-11) hushed the Inland Empire 66ers (8-18) 5-0 Sunday afternoon from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno enjoyed their fourth shutout win of the season, two shy of matching last year's goose egg outings. The Grizzlies improved to 11-3 when allowing three runs or fewer (8-2 on the road), their fourth consecutive game recording that feat. Despite losing the series to Inland Empire, Fresno managed to take the final two games and three in the seven contests. The 66ers won the regular season series 6-5 over the Grizzlies.

Fresno starter Jace Kaminska (2-1) relished the triumph after a career-high six scoreless innings of work. Kaminska allowed six hits, two hit-by-pitches and one walk while striking out eight. His eight punchouts tied his personal-best. Former Inland Empire righty Jake Madden tossed two shutout frames, fanning a pair of batters. Madden has four straight scoreless outings from April 19-May 5, spanning seven innings. Braden Carmichael secured the final three outs on just six pitches.

The Grizzlies scored four of their five runs in the top of the second and added their final run in the fifth. Fresno brought nine batters to the dish in the second, with four of them notching one RBI. EJ Andrews Jr. and Tevin Tucker mustered back-to-back bases-loaded walks to start the scoring frenzy. Jason Hinchman and Fadriel Cruz were the run recipients. Aidan Longwell laced a single to center and Braylen Wimmer logged a sacrifice fly to right to round out the frame. In the fifth, Cruz spanked a single to center, tallying Hinchman again.

Inland Empire righty Ruben Castillo (0-1) suffered the setback after exiting the contest in the second. Castillo was tagged for four runs on two hits and three walks. A quartet of relievers followed Castillo with seven and two-thirds innings of one-run ball. Jenrry Gonzalez and Will Christophersen combined for eight strikeouts. Chris Barraza and Jose Fermin chucked clean frames in their appearances. The 66ers lineup was highlighted by Caleb Bartolero and Kevyn Castillo, who swatted two hits apiece.

The Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park Tuesday morning to battle the first-place Modesto Nuts. Modesto is 36-8 over their last 44 games dating back to August 20, 2023.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- RF Jason Hinchman (1-2, 2 R, 2 BB)

- LF Fadriel Cruz (2-4, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- 3B Caleb Bartolero (2-4, 2B)

- CF Kevyn Castillo (2-4, HBP)

- 66ers Bullpen (7.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

On That Fres-Note :

Andy Perez was the lone batter to not reach base for Fresno.

