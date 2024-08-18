Ports Pile on Giants in 11-1 Win

August 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports pounded out 14 hits on Saturday night - including another home run from Nick Kurtz and the first from Rodney Green Jr. as a pro - in an 11-1 romp over the Giants. The 14 hits marked the third time this season Stockton has completed the feat against San Jose.

The Ports hit three-straight singles to the right side in the very first inning to load the bases, before Kurtz drew his first of three walks on the night, pushing across Joshua Kuroda-Grauer for a 1-0 lead. An RBI ground out off the bat off of this year's 10th-round pick Cameron Leary from Boston College made it 2-0, before Tommy White scored on a passed ball.

Kurtz led off the third with a walk, and a sac fly out to deep center from Dereck Salom made it 4-0. Clark Elliott scored on a ground out from White for the first run of a four-run fourth inning, and Kurtz belted another 400-foot home run (4) to right field for a three-run blast that made it 8-0.

Jose Dicochea delivered just what the Ports needed on the mound, as he was scheduled to work either 75 pitches or five innings - whichever came first. He would go on to pitch five innings on 74 pitches, allowing just one walk and five hits with five strikeouts. Yunior Tur pitched three shutout innings, allowing just two hits, one walk, and struck out two batters.

Fourth-round pick Rodney Green Jr. out of Cal launched his first home run with Stockton in the top of the ninth, crushing a 400-foot home run over the right corner of the batter's eye in center to go up 11-0.

Elliott has now reached base safely in 12-straight games, and Kurtz has had a hit in all six of his games as a professional for a whopping 1.567 OPS.

UP NEXT

Stockton will aim for a split in the week's series and in the overall season series with the Giants in a 5:00 PM finale. RHP Cale Lansville (2-4, 5.27) will start for San Jose versus the Port's Tzu-Chen Sha (2-4, 5.91).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

