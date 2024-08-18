Quakes and Rawhide Now Tied at the Top

August 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Quakes dropped their third straight game on Sunday afternoon, as the Visalia Rawhide pulled into a first-place tie with an 8-1 win at Valley Strong Ballpark.

A six-run seventh broke open a one-run game, giving Visalia their third straight win over Rancho and four of six in the series, as the two teams are now tied for the final playoff spot with 18 games to play.

The Rawhide got a pair of runs against Rancho starter Christian Zazueta (1-4) in the second and held a 2-0 lead until the seventh.

After five innings of shutout baseball from starter Denny Larrondo (4-5), the Quakes got going a bit in the seventh, as Eduardo Quintero singled home Jose Meza to make it a 2-1 game.

Reynaldo Yean struggled with his command in the bottom of the seventh though, as he was charged with four runs as part of Visalia's six-run frame, as they put the game out of reach.

The Quakes (28-20, 58-54) are now tied with Visalia at the top of the South Division Standings with 18 games to play. Rancho will take Monday off, then return home to face Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, with Sterling Patick (0-0) slated to go in game one against the Storm.

Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

