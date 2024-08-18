Clean Finish: Fresno Put In Headlock By Modesto 5-1 On Pro Wrestling Night

August 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-26, 59-53) were body slammed by the Modesto Nuts (21-26, 62-49) 5-1 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Despite winning the first three games of the series, Fresno could not keep Modesto off the top rope, dropping their second straight contest to them. The Grizzlies currently sit six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 19 contests left to play (with six against one another).

The Grizzlies' offense was put in a headlock all evening, recording just four hits (all singles). This ended Fresno's extra-base hit streak at 22 games. Andy Perez laced a sixth inning RBI single, plating Aidan Longwell (walk). Perez extended his hit streak to 15 games, all in the month of August. The 20-year-old is just three contests shy of tying his hit streak that started the 2024 season. Jason Hinchman, Braylen Wimmer and Luis Mendez all poked singles as well. Wimmer lengthened his hit streak to eight games and Mendez also drew a free pass.

The Nuts' lineup was highlighted by four batters. Luis Suisbel tallied a pair of hits and three RBI, which included a two-run homer to right field. It was his 12th dinger of the year. Carson Jones notched the first RBI of the night, a single in the fourth. He lifted a sacrifice fly just prior to the Suisbel wallop. Tai Peete logged a trio of hits (one double) and raced home for three runs. Ricardo Cova rounded out the group with two singles, giving Modesto eight hits in the triumph.

Fresno righty Bryan Mena (0-2) was handed the loss after a career-high five and two-thirds frames. Mena allowed three runs (earned), on four hits and two walks while fanning a quartet of batters. Tyler Hoffman struck out the only hitter he faced to complete the sixth. Austin Becker and Justin Loer combined for five punchouts in three innings of work.

Modesto starter Tyler Gough (7-3) was awarded the decision after five shutout frames. Gough gave up one hit and two walks while whiffing a pair of batters. Lefty Brayan Perez secured his third save after wrapping up the final three innings, striking out four.

The clubs conclude their six-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Luis Mendez (1-3, BB, SB)

- SS Andy Perez (1-4, RBI)

- LHP Justin Loer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Tai Peete (3-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB)

- 3B Luis Suisbel (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- CF Carson Jones (1-3, 2 RBI, CS; 8 putouts on defense)

On Deck:

Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 5:05 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos (4-2, 3.64) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (4-6, 4.25)

On That Fres-Note:

Nuts' center fielder Carson Jones made eight putouts in the game, which included five of the first six batters to open the contest and every out in the second.

