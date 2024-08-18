Quakes Fall Saturday, Lead Trimmed to One

August 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - A ninth-inning rally fell short on Saturday night, as the Quakes dropped a 4-3 decision to the Visalia Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The win for Visalia gives the Rawhide two straight and three of five in the series, as they've trimmed Rancho's lead in the second-half standings to just one game with 19 to play.

Samuel Munoz's RBI double brought Rancho to within a run in the ninth, but with two on and two away, Munoz was left stranded at third as Visalia closer Alexis Liebano struck out Eduardo Guerrero on three pitches to end the game, earning his sixth save of the year.

Rancho fought back after falling behind 2-0, as Elijah Hainline smacked his first professional homer in the third, as that made it 2-1.

The Rawhide answered in the last of the third though, Kenny Castillo's fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot off Rancho starter Cam Day (4-4), made it 4-1.

The Quakes got a run in the fourth, when Cam Decker scored on a throwing error, but Rancho's offense was limited throughout Visalia starter Daniel Nunez's (2-1) 5.2 innings, as he earned the win.

On Sunday, the Quakes will go for a split of the six-game series, sendin Christian Zazueta (1-3) to the mound, opposite Rawhide right-hander Denny Larrondo (3-5) at 12:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 20, to host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

