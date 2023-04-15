Ports Overpowered by Grizzlies Longball, Fall 6-3

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies hit two home runs and the Ports struggled with runners on base as Stockton dropped a 6-3 decision on Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Ports (2-5) took advantage of walks to take an early lead in the top of the first. After back-to-back walks to start the contest, Colby Thomas lifted a single to right field to score Nelson Beltran from second base giving the Ports a 1-0 lead. After back-to-back strikeouts, Brennan Milone singled to right center to score Clark Elliott to make it 2-0.

After dancing out of trouble in the first inning, Ports' starter Yehizon Sanchez could not escape the Grizzly offense in the second. A single, walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out for Skylar Messinger who belted a three-run homer to center field giving Fresno a 3-2 lead.

The Grizzlies (4-3) were back at it in the bottom of the fifth against Stockton reliever Garrett Irvin. After a leadoff single by Jake Snider to start the inning, Kody Huff cleared the wall in left field for a two-run shot extending the Fresno advantage to 5-2.

The Ports got one back in the top of the seventh. Back-to-back one out singles by Robert Puason and Kevin Richards put runners on the corners with one out. Beltran then reached on an error by Grizzly second baseman Luis Mendez to drive in Puason cutting the Fresno lead to 5-3.

Fresno, however, got an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth and the Ports failed to score in the top of the ninth to end the ballgame.

The Ports were just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position on Friday night.

Grizzlies reliever Tyler Hoffman (1-0) got the win with two innings of shutout work in relief of starter Jordy Vargas. Sanchez (0-2) took the loss for Stockton surrendering three runs on six hits in three innings. Zach Agnos picked up his second save for the Grizzlies with a scoreless ninth.

With the series even at two games each, the series will continue with game five on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

