Rawhide Rough Up Quakes On Friday

Visalia, CA - The Quakes were unable to string together a second straight win in Visalia, as the Rawhide secured an 8-2 victory over Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Christian Cerda clubbed Visalia's first homer of the year as part of a three-run first, giving the Rawhide their second win in four games over the Quakes.

Cerda's two-run blast capped a fast start against Quakes' starter Peter Heubeck, as the Rawhide took a 3-0 lead after one.

They added another in the second, taking a 4-0 lead over Heubeck (0-1).

The Quakes got a run back in the fourth, as Thayron Liranzo took Visalia starter Jose Cabrera deep for his second long-ball of the year, making it 4-1.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Visalia tallied four runs in the sixth to put it away.

Kyle Nevin continued his torrid start, as he finished the game with two more hits to extend his hitting streak to six straight games.

Rancho (4-3) will send Jerming Rosario (0-0) to the hill on Saturday night, as he'll take on Visalia's Ricardo Yan (0-1) at 6:30pm, in game five of the six-game series.

On Tuesday, April 18th, your Quakes will return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tuesday will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

