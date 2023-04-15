Rawhide Take Down Quakes 8-2

VISALIA, CA- Rawhide pick up their second win of the season by defeating the Quakes 8-2. Jose Cabrera held the Quakes to one run through the first 4.2 innings. Will Mabrey, who relieved Cabrera, earned his first professional win. The Rawhide bullpen did not give up an earned run through 5.1 innings of relief. The pitching staff struck out 13 Quakes batters, which makes it three consecutive nights of double digit strikeouts.

Offensively, the Rawhide bats came alive. They pulled together eight hits, which more than doubled their previous nights' total. The Rawhide finally had their first home run of the season when Christian Cerda hit a two-run blast in the first inning off Peter Heubeck.

Rawhide look to take the series lead tomorrow with first pitch at 6:30 P.M. against Rancho Cucamonga.

