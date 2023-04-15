Yee Haw: Grizzlies Wrangle Ports 6-3 Thanks to Two Big Homers

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (4-3) put on a real hoedown at Chukchansi Park Friday night, as they wrangled up a 6-3 victory over the Stockton Ports (2-5). The Grizzlies were feeling mighty fine, especially after hitting not one, but two homers. Skyler Messinger lassoed a three-run shot in the second inning, while Kody Huff rode one out of the park in the fifth. Those wallops were hotter than a six-shooter on a summer day.

The game was a real duel, with Jordy Vargas striking out eight over four innings. Tyler Hoffman came out of the bullpen and fanned three batters over two scoreless innings to earn the win. Zach Agnos earned the save, corralling the Ports.

For the Ports, Brennan Milone had a solid night at the plate with two hits, one for a triple. Colby Thomas chipped in with one RBI in the loss. The teams have split the first four contests of the six-game series.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 15 K)

- C Kody Huff (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 2B Brennan Milone (2-4, 3B, RBI)

- CF Colby Thomas (1-3, RBI, HBP)

- RHP Carlos Guarate (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

(Home) Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (0-0, 2.08) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (0-0, 13.50) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Eight of the nine Grizzlies starters recorded a hit while all players reached base safely.

