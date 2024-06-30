Ports Force Extras Before Modesto Escapes with Win

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Ports battled back from a 6-3 deficit to force extra innings on Saturday night, before Modesto pulled out a 7-6 victory in the 10th to take a 3-2 lead in the six-game series.

The Nuts were up 3-0 going into the bottom of the second when Stockton got back in the game with a pair of runs.

T.J. Schofield-Sam was hit by a pitch, followed by a base hit for Myles Naylor that was misplayed in center to score a run. After a single by Clark Elliott and another hit by pitch of Dereck Salom, Nelson Beltran drove a ball to right for a sac fly that made it a 3-2 game.

But Modesto extended their lead right back out to three runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of a missed cutoff man after a single by Tai Peete. It put both runners in scoring position, which drew the infield in and allowed a base hit up the middle by catcher Connor Charping to to put the Nuts up 5-2. But Schofield-Sam would belt a ball to right center for a solo home run (2) and got the Ports within two at 5-3.

The Nuts would score again in the top of the fourth, but a perfect relay from Lasko to Naylor to the plate gunned down Colt Emerson at home, keeping it to a 6-3 lead for Modesto. Stockton would strand a pair of runners in the fourth and left them loaded in the fifth.

The Ports began their comeback in the eighth, when Nick Schwartz drove home Salom to cut it to 6-4. Aidan Smith gunned down a runner at home from right field for the second time this series though to end the rally, throwing out Schwartz at the plate on what could have been a sac fly from Elvis Rijo that would have cut it to one run and kept the inning alive.

In the ninth, Lasko led off with a single before Schofield-Sam was again hit by a pitch, the 15th time a Ports batter has been hit by a pitch this series. Salom would come through with a two-RBI double into left center, and the game was tied 6-6, sending it into the 10th inning. With runners at the corners in the top of the 10th, Modesto executed a perfect hit and run that drew Naylor to cover the bag, where Peete lined a ball into the open spot, putting the Nuts ahead 7-6.

Rijo would make a diving stop to his right to keep a ball from getting into the outfield, throwing out Carson Jones to end the top of the 10th. But Modesto lefty Jack White would sit down Stockton in order, striking out a pair to close out the win for the Nuts.

UP NEXT

UP NEXT

The Ports will aim for a split against Modesto, as it will be a re-match of game one of the series, with the Nuts starting RHP Elijah Dale (3-3, 3.75) versus the Ports RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 7.62). Sunday will be a Kids Club Day, a Bark in the Park Day, and the Ports will celebrate Splash's 19th birthday.

