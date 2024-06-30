Rawhide Tally Season High 14 Runs, Take Game Five

June 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







INLAND EMPIRE, CA- Visalia tie a team high runs and hits, defeating Inland Empire 14-4. The Rawhide outhit the 66ers 18-5 including a three-hit performance from Druw Jones and Angel Ortiz. The Rawhide tallied 45 at bats throughout the night including a hit from each each position player.

Wilkin Paredes made his seventh start of the season for Visalia, recording six strikeouts through six innings. The Rawhide used three pitchers throughout the night including Carlos Rey and Sam Knowlton. Visalia pitching combined for nine strikeouts including three from Rey.

Tomorrow night will be the series finale between Visalia and Inland Empire scheduled to start at 5:35 pm. Left-Handed pitcher Adonys Perez will get the start for Visalia.

