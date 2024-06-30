Andy Perez Joins Grizzlies Career Record Books in Triples

June 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-5, 41-32) were walked-off on by the San Jose Giants (6-2, 42-31) 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno suffered a series loss to San Jose, just their second on the road this season (Inland Empire, April 30-May 5). The Grizzlies also agonized their third walk-off defeat in 2024 and their first since May 1 at Inland Empire. Over Fresno's last four Saturday contests, they have played three extra-inning games (also June 8 and 22) and a trio of walk-off finishes (also June 15 and 22). The Grizzlies saw their six-game extra-innings win streak end, dropping them to 6-3 overall on the season (4-2 away). Fresno fell to 9-12 in one-run affairs with a 2-8 road record.

The Giants brought eight batters to the dish in the bottom of the first, seizing an early 5-0 lead. Cesar Quintas started the scoring with a bloop RBI single to center, plating Cole Foster. With two outs, Lisbel Diaz hammered a double down the left field line, adding Justin Bench and Quintas. The Diaz double was the only extra-base hit for San Jose in the win. Finally, Elian Rayo roped a two-RBI single to left, but was thrown out trying to take second.

Despite the early hole, the Grizzlies did not back down without a fight. In the top of the second, Tevin Tucker launched a three-run homer to left field, his second longball of the year. The tank came on the ninth pitch of the at-bat for Tucker. Fresno tied the game at five after lifting sacrifice flies in the top of the fifth and sixth. Andy Perez and Darius Perry were the RBI recipients. After the squads traded zeroes for the final three frames (eight consecutive zeroes for San Jose's offense), the game went into extras. In the top of the 10th, Brad Cumbest ripped a two-out, RBI single to center, notching Perez. It was Fresno's first lead of the night.

The Grizzlies 6-5 advantage was not enough though as the Giants found a way to muster two final runs in the bottom of the 10th. A leadoff walk to Jack Payton put runners at first and second (automatic runner) with no outs. After a huge strikeout of Diaz, things took a turn for the worse. Fresno righty Brady Hill (2-2, loss) was called for a balk after flinching while looking in for the signs. This allowed Payton and Luke Shliger to move up a base with only one out. On an 0-2 pitch, Rayo delivered a game-winning, two-RBI single down the left field line, securing a San Jose series victory.

Fresno starter Isaiah Coupet settled down after a five-run first. Coupet completed five innings of work, fanning six. Tyler Hoffman, Kannon Handy and Bryson Hammer combined for four shutout frames out of the bullpen. Hoffman snagged a comebacker to him and induced an inning-ending double play. Handy struck out the side despite an error and walk in the frame. Hammer faced and retired all six batters in his two innings of action. San Jose righty Ubert Mejias was tagged for four runs over five frames. Cole Hillier tossed three strong innings, punching out four. Junior Flores (4-1) was awarded the triumph after two frames of one-run ball (unearned run). The clubs conclude their six-game set tomorrow evening from the South Bay. It will be the last contest in San Jose and the final visit to Excite Ballpark for Fresno in 2024.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, HBP)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, 3B, RBI, R)

- LF Brad Cumbest (3-5, RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 3B Elian Rayo (3-4, 4 RBI, BB; walk-off single)

- LF Lisbel Diaz (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Jack Payton (0-1, 2 R, 4 BB)

On Deck:

Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 5:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (3-3, 3.05) vs. San Jose RHP Alex Cobb (MLB Rehab)

On That Fres-Notes:

Grizzlies' infielder Andy Perez joined the Grizzlies Record Books after logging his 13th career triple with two outs in the top of the first. He is now tied with Juan Melo and Roger Kieschnick for ninth all-time with those 13 triples. Up next for Perez are Clay Timpner and Jason Ellison, who have 14 triples apiece. Congratulations to Andy Perez!

The Grizzlies lineup recorded 10 hits with eight of the nine starters reaching base at least once.

Braylen Wimmer extended his hit streak to 12 games with a double in the third.

The Grizzlies defense committed a season-high three errors.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.