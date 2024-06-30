Rancho Steals One on Sunday

June 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes got a huge assist from Mother Nature in Sunday's ninth inning, as they rallied from behind for a 5-4 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at The Diamond.

Tied at 4-4 in the ninth, a two-out pop-up on the infield off the bat of Samuel Munoz was lost in the sunny sky by Lake Elsinore third baseman Alain Camou, as Sean McLain raced home to give the Quakes a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Joseilyn Gonzalez (3-0) fired three innings of scoreless relief and earned the win as he recorded the final nine outs.

Rancho led 2-0 against Storm starter Isaiah Lowe after just two innings, as RBI doubles from Jesus Galiz and Munoz gave them the early advantage.

The Storm tied the game against Rancho's Roque Gutierrez, as he surrendered a two-out, two-run single to J.D. Gonzalez in the fourth, making it a 2-2 affair.

The Storm took the lead against Waylin Santana in the sixth, as Jose Sanabria and Chase Valentine collected two-out, run-scoring hits for a 4-2 lead.

Rancho chipped away though, getting a run in the seventh on a Wilman Diaz RBI groundout, then another in the eighth, on an RBI groundout from Alexander Albertus, evening the game at 4-4 against eventual loser Will Varmette, who surrendered the game-winner in the ninth (2-3).

The win for Rancho gives them two of the last three in the six-gam set at Lake Elsinore and sends them back to LoanMart Field with some momentum for Monday night, as the Quakes open a three-game home stand against the Visalia Rawhide. Eriq Swan (0-0) is slated to throw for Rancho, while Visalia will go with Casey Anderson (2-5) at 6:30pm.

Don't forget that Wednesday is Military Appreciation Night with July 3rd post-game Fireworks, thanks to the Ontario International Airport. Tickets are going fast, but still available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.