Christmas Tidings Brings Another Storm Victory, Series Win Over Quakes

June 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

After losing to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for the first time since April on Friday, the Lake Elsinore Storm took a victory down the chimney and placed a series win underneath the tree tonight while the Storm celebrated Christmas in June at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

With Christmas lights, a vacationing Santa and Mrs. Claus, and plenty of holiday cheer, Miguel Mendez took the field as today's starter. He would get through four clean frames before surrendering two runs in the fifth inning. This gave the Quake's a momentary 2-1 lead.

The Storm's lone run would come from an Ethan Long single, his ninth RBI of the year.

Lake Elsinore's offense would not perk to full attention until the bottom of the seventh.

Three consecutive walks began this frame with Rancho Cucamonga's pitcher only throwing one strike in the frame. This would be more than enough to get him out of the ball game. This pitching change would momentarily work as he would strike out Kaden Hollow to keep the bases loaded with one out.

Oswaldo Linares would hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field to tie the game at two runs. A single for Chase Valentine that would be crushed off the Ad Monster in right field, would score the go-ahead run.

In the very next frame, the Storm would see the first three batters reach base on walks yet again, however, Jacob Campbell would be caught stealing second. Long would enter the box and hit his second home run of the season, a three-run blast that gave the Storm relievers a comfortable cushion to rest upon with just one out remaining.

The Storm's pitching staff would once again need just three hurlers to shut the Quakes down.

Maikel Miralles was the reliever who came in for Mendez. He would get through three innings of work, allowing just one hit, and striking out three. His ERA lowered to 3.00 with the Storm.

Xavier Ruiz would close the game, allowing a run to score in the ninth but finishing off the Quakes to give the Storm the 6-3 victory. His ERA is a still efficient 2.31.

And, as Storm's Holiday Weekend continues at The Diamond, they will hope to win their eleventh game against the Quakes in their last twelve contests on Stormsgiving tomorrow afternoon in Lake Elsinore.

