Ports Fall in Extras in Series Opener

MODESTO, CA.- The Nuts scored all three of their runs with two outs, including one in the bottom of the tenth inning, as the Ports fell to their North Division rivals by the final of 3-2 on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (33-22) got on the board in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. With one out, Noelvi Marte tripled off the wall in left-center field and after a strikeout, Alberto Rodriguez singled to right field to give the Nuts a 1-0 lead.

The Ports (23-32) answered in the top of the sixth against Modesto starter Josias De Los Santos. Joshwan Wright singled to lead off the inning and ended up on third with one out after a single up the middle by Tyler Soderstrom. Wright then came in to score on a sacrifice fly to right-center field by Lawrence Butler to tie the game at one.

The next hitter Junior Perez gave the Ports a 2-1 lead when he drove a triple off the wall in left-center field to score Soderstrom from first base.

The Stockton lead, however, would be short lived as the Nuts tied the game at two in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and nobody on, Ports' starter Osvaldo Berrios walked Trent Tinglestad, and Matt Scheffler followed with a triple to left-center field off Stockton reliever Garrett Action to drive in Tinglestad.

After the Ports came up empty in the top of the tenth, Dariel Gomez won the game for the Nuts in the bottom half with a single to right-center field off of Oscar Tovar to score Brett Rodriguez from third base.

Tovar (1-2) took the loss for the Ports allowing an unearned run on just one hit in 1 2/3 innings while striking out two, while Nuts left-hander Jorge Benitez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless top of the tenth.

The Ports and Nuts will continue their six game series on Wednesday with a 7:05 pm first pitch scheduled at John Thurman Field.

