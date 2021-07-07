Grizzlies Edge Giants 4-3 in Extras

July 7, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (36-20) defeated the San Jose Giants (36-20) 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. With the victory, the Grizzlies are now tied for the best record in the Low-A West while lengthening their road win streak to a season-high four contests. They also improved to 5-4 in day games.

Daniel Montano headlined the Fresno offense with a two-run rocket in the fourth inning. His clout extended his hit streak to 16 games, which is knotted for the longest streak by a Low-A West batter this year. Colin Simpson and Zac Veen each poked RBI singles in the triumph. Veen's knock was the go-ahead RBI in the 10th. Bladimir Restituyo added a multi-hit affair for the Grizzlies.

The Giants lineup provided eight hits with Jairo Pomares enjoying half of them. The designated hitter is now 8-for-8 with four extra-base hits in the series. He crushed his sixth wallop of the 2021 campaign in the fourth. Carter Williams tallied a pair of RBI for San Jose.

Fresno righty Keegan James continued to dominate on the bump. He hurled six innings, fanning six, both professional bests. He gave way to Gavin Hollowell, who made his Grizzlies' debut. The 6'7 reliever punched out two in a scoreless seventh. Anderson Pilar (2-0, win) and Robinson Hernandez (save, 4) completed the final three frames, striking out a trio of batters.

Giants' starter Prelander Berroa tossed seven strong innings. He fanned six and allowed only four hits. Ty Weber (3-2) suffered the loss after giving up the single to Veen. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Keegan James (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- LF Daniel Montano (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- Bullpen (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Prelander Berroa (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- DH Jairo Pomares (4-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- RF Carter Williams (1-5, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 8 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (4-2, 4.56) vs. San Jose RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-3, 4.21), 6:30 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Keegan James has struck out 33 batters over his last seven outings. He has thrown 25 innings, allowing 15 hits and seven earned runs in that span.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.