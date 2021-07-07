"Giant" Fifth Inning Propels Fresno Past San Jose 6-3

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (35-20) used a five-run fifth to down the San Jose Giants (36-19) 6-3 Tuesday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno now trails San Jose by one game for the best record in the Low-A West.

The Giants seized a 2-0 advantage in the first when Jairo Pomares destroyed a two-run homer to left-center. It was his fifth longball of the season. San Jose's lead vanished in the fifth when Fresno strung together five hits in six batters. Ezequiel Tovar smacked a single, plating Julio Carreras. Then, Grant Lavigne found green grass to left, scoring Zac Veen. Next, Drew Romo rocked a 104-mph double to left, netting Tovar. Finally, Daniel Montano reached on an infield single, resulting in a pair of runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jimmy Glowenke cut into the deficit with a solo shot to left field. It was his second dinger of the year. The Grizzlies added one more run in the seventh from a Mateo Gil sacrifice fly. Both clubs recorded nine hits apiece with Montano (3 hits) and Pomares (4 hits) highlighting their respected teams. Montano's 3-for-4 contest extended his hit streak to 15 games, which is the longest current streak by any Low-A West batter.

Fresno starter Andrew DiPiazza (2-0) enjoyed the run support, earning the win. He dazzled for five innings, punching out seven (both professional bests). Blair Calvo hurled three shutout frames of relief, fanning two. Robinson Hernandez concluded the affair with a 1-2-3 ninth, picking up the save. On the other side, San Jose lefty Kyle Harrison (1-2) chucked five innings, striking out nine in a losing effort. The squads are back at it tomorrow afternoon.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Andrew DiPiazza (5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- LF Daniel Montano (3-4, RBI)

- RHP Blair Calvo (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Jairo Pomares (4-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- LHP Kyle Harrison (5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 7 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno RHP Keegan James (3-0, 1.91) vs. San Jose RHP Prelander Berroa (1-3, 3.38), 1:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Drew Romo's double in the fifth lengthened Fresno's streak to 42 games with at least one extra-base hit.

