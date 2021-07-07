Gomez Gives Nuts Ninth Straight Win

Modesto, CA - Dariel Gomez's second walk-off knock of the season delivered a 3-2 extra-inning win for the Modesto Nuts against the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

After Oscar Tovar (L, 1-2) recorded the first two outs of the tenth inning, Dariel Gomez came to the plate for the Nuts (33-22). Gomez got a hanging breaking ball on a 3-1 count and roped it into left-center field to bring Brett Rodriguez home and give the Nuts a win in their first extra-inning game of the year.

Gomez also made a game-saving defensive play in the ninth inning. With the game still tied, Junior Perez tried to score from second on an infield single. As he was coming home. Gomez received the throw from Justin Lavey and fired home to cut down Perez and keep the game tied.

Both starters threw well in the game. The Nuts scored first against Osvaldo Berrios. Noelvi Marte tripled in the first inning and scored on Alberto Rodriguez's RBI single. Berrios was dominant the rest of the way with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Josias De Los Santos pushed his scoreless streak to 15 innings before surrendering a pair of runs in the sixth to let the Ports take the lead. After two singles, Lawrence Butler lifted a sac fly before Junior Perez tripled home a run. De Los Santos worked six innings allowing just two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Nuts tied the game in the sixth inning. A two-out walk knocked Berrios out of the game. Garret Acton followed him and gave up a game-tying triple to Matt Scheffler.

Leon Hunter Jr worked two perfect innings out of the Nuts' bullpen. Jorge Benitez (W, 1-0) worked a perfect tenth inning stranding the free runner at second.

The Nuts go for their tenth straight win on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. First pitch is at 7:05 pm with the Stockton Ports.

