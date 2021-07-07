Giants Fall in 10 Innings to Grizzlies

Fresno's Zac Veen hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI single in the top of the 10th and the Grizzlies stranded San Jose's free runner at second base in the bottom of the inning to secure a 4-3 win over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Jairo Pomares homered as part of a four-hit day to lead San Jose offensively, but the Giants (36-20) suffered their second straight defeat to open the series and third consecutive loss overall.

Wednesday's matinee was a back-and-forth affair with the two teams trading leads early. Fresno jumped out in the top of the second against San Jose starter Prelander Berroa as Colin Simpson produced a two-out RBI single. The Giants though came right back in the bottom of the frame with two runs to take their first lead of the day. Pomares led off with a single before a one-out walk to Abdiel Layer and a two-out single from Fabian Pena loaded the bases. Carter Williams then stepped to the plate and lined the first pitch of his at-bat into center field for a single. The hit scored both Pomares and Layer to give San Jose a 2-1 lead.

The Grizzlies went back in front in the top of the fourth as Grant Lavigne's shallow pop up was dropped by shortstop Marco Luciano for a two-base error to start the inning. Then two batters later, Montano laced a two-run homer to right - his fourth round-tripper of the season - to make it 3-2 Fresno. The home run extended Montano's hitting streak to 16 games.

The Giants though immediately tied the game when Pomares launched the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth over the wall in right center for a solo home run. The 414-foot blast, Pomares' sixth homer of the season, brought San Jose even at 3-3.

Berroa completed seven innings in his start and retired 10 of the last 12 batters he faced following Montano's homer. Brooks Crawford then breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the eighth before Clay Helvey pitched around a one-out single and a two-out single in the ninth to keep the game tied.

Meanwhile, the Giants managed only one hit from the fifth through the eighth innings before putting themselves in position for a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth. With the score still tied 3-3, Pomares led off with a ringing double off the fence in deep left center - his fourth hit of the game. Alex Canario followed with a grounder through the hole on the left side for a single with Pomares, the potential winning run, advancing to third. San Jose though was unable to bring Pomares home as Layer struck out looking for the first out and after an intentional walk to Jimmy Glowenke loaded the bases, Pena grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to send the game into extras.

In the 10th, Fresno would take advantage of their free runner at second base while the Giants did not. Ty Weber entered from the bullpen to start the top of the 10th with Simpson at second. Bryant Quijada was up first and he dropped down a sacrifice bunt to advance Simpson to third. Weber came back with a strikeout of Julio Carreras for the second out, but Veen followed by lining the first pitch of his at-bat into center for an RBI single and a 4-3 Grizzlies lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Pena was the automatic runner at second, but he was stranded there as Williams popped out to shortstop, Casey Schmitt flied out to center and Luis Matos struck out swinging to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Three-Game Skid

The three-game skid matches the Giants' longest losing streak of the season. San Jose's only previous three-game losing streak came when they dropped three straight to Fresno to open the season (May 4-6).

More Extra-Inning Heartbreak

The Giants lost in extra innings for the second time in their last three games. San Jose also lost in 10 innings at Stockton last Sunday. The Giants are 1-2 in extra-inning games this season.

Pomares Perfect Again

For the second straight game, Jairo Pomares went 4-for-4 at the plate with two singles, a double and a home run. He now has hits in all eight of his at-bats to open the series (2 2B, 2 HR). Pomares leads the Giants with a .386 batting average this season (18 games).

Berroa's Start

Prelander Berroa pitched a season-high seven innings in his start with three runs (two earned) and only four hits allowed. Berroa walked two and struck out six during his 89-pitch outing.

Tied For First

With Wednesday's defeat, the Giants fell into a tie with Fresno (36-20) for the top overall record in Low-A West. San Jose had been in sole possession of first place since June 16.

Roster Move

The Giants added C/1B Ronaldo Flores to their roster from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) before the game on Wednesday.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

