Ports Explode for Five Runs in Seventh to Rally Past Quakes 6-2

June 12, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. -- Robert Puason capped a five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer, his second of the season, and the Stockton Ports rallied past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-2 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Mitch Myers (3-3) pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts to earn his second win against the Quakes this season.

Rancho Cucamonga (31-25) took the early lead on Hector Martinez's RBI double in the third inning. Luis Diaz launched his seventh home run of the season in the fourth to make it 2-0. But the Ports provided all of the offense after that.

T.J. Schofield-Sam cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. It remained 2-1 until the seventh when CJ Rodriguez singled home Gaige Howard and Nick Brueser to give Stockton (21-35) its first lead of the game at 3-2. Following a single by Jhoan Paulino, Puason broke the game open with his three-run homer to left.

Hunter Breault pitched two scoreless innings to close it out for the Ports, who have won two of the first five games of this six-game series. Quakes starter Huei-Sheng Lin allowed one run in four innings for a no-decision. Kelvin Bautista (0-3) was charged with three earned runs in one inning to take the loss.

Stockton's Denzel Clarke walked twice and was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 37 games. He also scored two runs and stole his 14th base of the year.

The Ports and Quakes will conclude their six-game series on Saturday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 2:09 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.