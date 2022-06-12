Ports Explode for Five Runs in Seventh to Rally Past Quakes 6-2
June 12, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. -- Robert Puason capped a five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer, his second of the season, and the Stockton Ports rallied past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-2 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.
Mitch Myers (3-3) pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts to earn his second win against the Quakes this season.
Rancho Cucamonga (31-25) took the early lead on Hector Martinez's RBI double in the third inning. Luis Diaz launched his seventh home run of the season in the fourth to make it 2-0. But the Ports provided all of the offense after that.
T.J. Schofield-Sam cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. It remained 2-1 until the seventh when CJ Rodriguez singled home Gaige Howard and Nick Brueser to give Stockton (21-35) its first lead of the game at 3-2. Following a single by Jhoan Paulino, Puason broke the game open with his three-run homer to left.
Hunter Breault pitched two scoreless innings to close it out for the Ports, who have won two of the first five games of this six-game series. Quakes starter Huei-Sheng Lin allowed one run in four innings for a no-decision. Kelvin Bautista (0-3) was charged with three earned runs in one inning to take the loss.
Stockton's Denzel Clarke walked twice and was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 37 games. He also scored two runs and stole his 14th base of the year.
The Ports and Quakes will conclude their six-game series on Saturday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 2:09 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from June 12, 2022
- Cow-Tipping the Score: Grizzlies Whip Rawhide 15-5 Behind Four Wallops - Fresno Grizzlies
- Ports Explode for Five Runs in Seventh to Rally Past Quakes 6-2 - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.