Quiroz with Monster Day in Win

Stockton, CA - Nelson Quiroz had a career-day on Sunday, slugging three home runs and driving in six, as the Quakes hammered the Stockton Ports, 15-3 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Quiroz, appearing in just his second game of the series, tied a franchise record held by multiple Quakes throughout their 30-year history, by hitting three round-trippers. He finished with four total hits and had a shot at a fourth home run, but struck out in the ninth.

Luis Diaz had a huge day too, as he had four hits and drove in four runs to help lead Rancho's 16-hit attack.

The Quakes received strong pitching on Sunday as well, with starter Ronan Kopp going three scoreless frames, before reliever Adolfo Ramirez (2-0) logged three innings of scoreless baseball.

Stockton broke up the shutout with three in the ninth against Madison Jeffrey.

The Quakes (32-25) take four of six with the win over Stockton and enter their series on Tuesday at LoanMart Field, no more than two games back of Lake Elsinore, now with nine to play.

Peter Heubeck (0-0) takes on Inland Empire's Mason Albright in Tuesday's series-opener at 6:30pm.

Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

