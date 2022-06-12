Cow-Tipping the Score: Grizzlies Whip Rawhide 15-5 Behind Four Wallops

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (37-19) tanned the Visalia Rawhide (16-40) 15-5 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 17-0 at home and 28-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 224-153. The Grizzlies hold a five-game division lead over the San Jose Giants with 10 games left in the first half.

Fresno's offense collected 15 runs on 15 hits and 12 walks. Every Grizzlies' starter reached base at least once with nine of the 11 batters tallying a hit. Fresno finished the evening with five batters notching multi-hits, walks and RBI while six players scored two or more runs. Of the 15 hits, six of them went for extra-bases with four leaving the yard. Hunter Goodman blasted a two-run shot in the first, his 16th of the season (1st in California League). Yanquiel Fernandez also smashed a two-run homer, a booming drive in the fourth. Fernandez has smacked three wallops in his current seven-game hit streak. In the seventh, Trevor Boone expanded the advantage with a grand slam to deep left field. It was Boone's second and the Grizzlies third grand slam of the year. Finally, Braxton Fulford clobbered a three-run tater in the seventh, his third bomb of 2022.

The offensive outburst was just a plus for Grizzlies starter Victor Juarez (4-0, win). The righty tied his career-high with six shutout innings. Juarez permitted two hits and no walks while fanning six. He tossed 67 pitches (47 strikes) and faced one over the minimum. Juarez has not allowed a run over his last two starts, spanning 12 frames (five hits, zero walks and 10 strikeouts) and has not given up more than three runs in his 10 outings this year. He has also hurled six innings in three of his last four starts and has a 1.17 ERA in that stretch. Tyler Ras and Felix Ramires concluded the final three frames.

Visalia's lineup mustered seven hits with one going for a double. Jose Curpa drove in two runs and stole a base in his first contest with the Rawhide. Liam Norris (0-3) suffered the loss after four-plus innings of seven-run ball. A quartet of relievers followed Norris and did not find much success. Infielder Jean Walters had a scoreless appearance, punching out one. The clubs wrap up the series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Victor Juarez (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- CF Trevor Boone (2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- C Braxton Fulford (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- DH Yanquiel Fernandez (2-6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- DH/2B Jose Curpa (1-4, 2 RBI, SB)

- 2B/RHP Jean Walters (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

- LF Junior Franco (1-4, 2B, R, BB)

