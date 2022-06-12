Ports Drubbed by Hot-Hitting Quakes in Series Finale
June 12, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Ca. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes pounded out 16 hits and catcher Nelson Quiroz pounded three home runs and drove in six as the Ports fell 15-3 in the series finale on Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark.
Quiroz got the Quakes (32-25) off to a good start in the top of the second inning. With Damon Keith on first base and two out Quiroz, batting left-handed, took Ports' starter Grant Judkins deep to left center to put the Rancho Cucamonga on top 2-0.
The Quakes added on in the top of the third inning. Luis Diaz led off with a single up the middle and after stealing second base, scored on a single to left center by Yeiner Fernandez to make it 3-0. With two outs and the bases loaded after two walks, Quiroz struck again with a two-run double down the right field like to increase the Quakes' advantage to 5-0.
In the top of the fifth the Quakes took advantage of some Ports' wildness. A hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Kenneth Betancourt who hit a ground-rule double to right field to score two runs, making it 7-0. After a walk Diaz singled up the middle to score two runs to extend the Rancho Cucamonga lead to 9-0.
Quiroz was at it again in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right center field with two outs and nobody on to make it 10-0. Rancho Cucamonga tallied three more runs on three hits in the inning to make it 13-0.
Quiroz's third home run came with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, a solo shot to give the Quakes a 14-0 lead. Austin Gauthier added an RBI double in the ninth to make it 15-0.
The Ports (21-36) got on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning. With Cooper Uhl on first base after a walk CJ Rodriguez clubbed a two-run homer to left field to get the Ports on the board at 15-2. T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a single and advanced to second base on a walk to put runners on first and second with two outs for Jhoan Paulino who singled to right field to make it 15-3. The Quakes then went to the bullpen for Martin Santana who struck out Mariano Ricciardi to end the ballgame.
After a day off on Monday the Ports will travel to Visalia to start a six-game series with the Rawhide on Tuesday at Valley Strong Ballpark with first pitch 6:50 pm. After their trip to Visalia the Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark to start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday June 21 against the San Jose Giants.
