Ports Drubbed by Hot-Hitting Quakes in Series Finale

June 12, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes pounded out 16 hits and catcher Nelson Quiroz pounded three home runs and drove in six as the Ports fell 15-3 in the series finale on Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark.

Quiroz got the Quakes (32-25) off to a good start in the top of the second inning. With Damon Keith on first base and two out Quiroz, batting left-handed, took Ports' starter Grant Judkins deep to left center to put the Rancho Cucamonga on top 2-0.

The Quakes added on in the top of the third inning. Luis Diaz led off with a single up the middle and after stealing second base, scored on a single to left center by Yeiner Fernandez to make it 3-0. With two outs and the bases loaded after two walks, Quiroz struck again with a two-run double down the right field like to increase the Quakes' advantage to 5-0.

In the top of the fifth the Quakes took advantage of some Ports' wildness. A hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Kenneth Betancourt who hit a ground-rule double to right field to score two runs, making it 7-0. After a walk Diaz singled up the middle to score two runs to extend the Rancho Cucamonga lead to 9-0.

Quiroz was at it again in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right center field with two outs and nobody on to make it 10-0. Rancho Cucamonga tallied three more runs on three hits in the inning to make it 13-0.

Quiroz's third home run came with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, a solo shot to give the Quakes a 14-0 lead. Austin Gauthier added an RBI double in the ninth to make it 15-0.

The Ports (21-36) got on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning. With Cooper Uhl on first base after a walk CJ Rodriguez clubbed a two-run homer to left field to get the Ports on the board at 15-2. T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a single and advanced to second base on a walk to put runners on first and second with two outs for Jhoan Paulino who singled to right field to make it 15-3. The Quakes then went to the bullpen for Martin Santana who struck out Mariano Ricciardi to end the ballgame.

After a day off on Monday the Ports will travel to Visalia to start a six-game series with the Rawhide on Tuesday at Valley Strong Ballpark with first pitch 6:50 pm. After their trip to Visalia the Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark to start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday June 21 against the San Jose Giants.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.