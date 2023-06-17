Ports Dropped by Late Storm Rally

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm rallied for 5 runs in their final two at-bats to overcome a three-run deficit and defeat the Ports 7-5 on Friday night at the Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Trailing 5-2, the Storm (30-28) rallied for three runs off Stockton relief pitcher Dallas Woolfolk in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game. After a Wyatt Hoffman run-scoring single brought Lake Elsinore to within two runs, Nick Vogt delivered a two-out, two-run single to pull the Storm even at five.

In the bottom of the 8th inning with the game tied at five, Lake Elsinore catcher Victor Duarte hit a 2-out, 2 strike double off the right field wall off Stockton reliever Charlie Cerny allowing the Storm to take the lead for good.

The top of the Ports' (21-40) lineup had a productive game for the second straight night. The trio of Colby Thomas, Brennan Milone and T.J Schofield-Sam went a combined 7-for-11 with three runs scored and four RBIs in the loss.

Ports lead-off hitter Colby Thomas reached base five times on the night extending his on-base streak to seven straight plate appearances including his final two at-bats on Thursday night.

Storm reliever David Morgan (2-1) picked up his second win of the series despite allowing two runs on four hits over two innings. Ports reliever Charlie Cerny (2-2) took the loss surrendering two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings, including Lake Elsinore's two-run eighth. Will Geerdes picked up his fourth save of the season pitching around two walks in a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Ports will look to get back on track in game five of their series against the Storm on Saturday at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 pm.

