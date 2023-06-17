Quakes Inch Closer with Win on Friday

San Jose, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes reduced their magic number to clinch the First Half South Division crown to just two, as they came from behind on Friday night, taking a 2-1 win over the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark.

Rayne Doncon's RBI single broke an eighth-inning tie and gave the Quakes the lead for good. Doncon's RBI single off Esmerlin Vinicio (2-4) scored Nick Biddison with the winning run, giving the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

That was enough for Lucas Wepf, who tossed two scoreless innings, striking out five and working around a pair of ninth-inning singles to secure his second save of the year.

Chris Campos started and retired all nine batters he faced over three perfect innings in a no-decision.

Rancho's bullpen was incredible on Friday, with Roque Guiterrez, Sauryn Lao (1-0) and Wepf combining to work the final 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

Josue De Paula knocked in Rancho's other run, as his two-out RBI triple in the fifth scored Kyle Nevin to even the game at 1-1.

Rancho (35-26) is now one win away from eliminating Inland Empire and their magic number to win the South Division and eliminate Lake Elsinore is just two, with five to play in the first half.

With a Lake Elsinore loss and a Rancho win on Saturday, the Quakes will clinch, as they'll send Peter Heubeck (0-5) to the mound in game five of the San Jose series. The Giants will counter with lefty Nomar Medina (3-2), with game time set for 6:00pm on Saturday night.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

