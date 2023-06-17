Fresno Tigers Claw Back From Early Hole, Roar Past Inland Empire 6-4 Friday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies transformed into the Fresno Tigers Friday night to honor the 1946 West Coast Negro League Baseball team that played under the same name. The Tigers (33-28) clawed past the Inland Empire 66ers (29-29) 6-4 from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won seven of their last eight games and 10 of their last 12 overall. The Tigers improved to 12-4 at home against the California League South Division after another comeback claws win.

The 66ers grabbed an early 3-0 lead after a Ronaldo Flores ground-rule RBI double in the second and Nelson Rada two-run homer in the third. It was Rada's first longball of the season. The Tigers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third when Ryan Ritter smoked a triple to right field and Skyler Messinger hammered a single to right. Andy Perez raced home on the Ritter triple.

Fresno tied the affair at three when Parker Kelly scored on a wild pitch. Kelly was drilled by a pitch before advancing on a pair of groundouts. In the fifth, the Tigers roared ahead 6-3 from a Messinger RBI double, netting Perez. Then, EJ Andrews Jr. whacked his fourth triple of the year, yielding two runs. Bryant Betancourt was one of those runs after reaching base all four times on the evening (3 walks, 1 single).

Inland Empire tallied one more run in the ninth on their second ground-rule double, this time from Cam Williams, his first hit with the 66ers. Fresno closer Zach Agnos picked up his California League-leading 12th save in the process. Tigers starter Jordy Vargas (5-3) relished the victory after six innings of work. Vargas tossed three clean frames to end his night. Sergio Sanchez and Felix Ramires secured holds while 66ers reliever Joel Hurtado (1-2) took the loss. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night as Fresno looks for another series win.

Top Performers: Fresno Tigers (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ryan Ritter (2-4, 3B, RBI, R, SB)

- C Bryant Betancourt (1-1, R, 3 BB)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- CF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI)

- DH Andy Perez (2-4, 2 R, CS)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- CF Nelson Rada (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- C Ronaldo Flores (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- 3B Cam Williams (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- RF Jadiel Sanchez (1-3, 2B, BB)

On Deck:

66ers

(Home) Inland Empire LHP Mason Albright (4-3, 3.38) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (3-3, 6.18) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The tribute to the 1946 Tigers team featured the organization's second time donning the newly reimagined Tigers uniform and celebrated Juneteenth. The evening also included a Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in the park. The game was followed by Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hertz Rent-A-Car.

Skyler Messinger made multiple web gems on defense.

