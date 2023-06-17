Giants Suffer 2-1 Setback To Rancho Cucamonga

One night after clinching a playoff berth, the San Jose Giants suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday evening at Excite Ballpark. A run in the top of the eighth gave Rancho Cucamonga their first lead of the contest before the Quakes held off the Giants in the final two frames to secure the victory. San Jose (39-22) and Rancho Cucamonga have now split the first four games of their series.

Diego Velasquez (2-for-4, SB) had a pair of hits, stole two bases and scored the Giants' lone run on Friday to lead the way offensively in defeat. San Jose was held to five hits in the setback.

2022 first round draft pick Reggie Crawford started on the mound for the Giants and worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Crawford surrendered one hit, walked three and struck out two during his 38-pitch outing. The left-hander was pulled with two runners on and two outs in the top of the second before piggyback reliever Hayden Wynja entered and promptly recorded the final out to end the inning.

Wynja then set down the side in order in the third and fourth innings before San Jose broke through offensively. In the bottom of the fourth, consecutive one-out singles from Velasquez and Higgins put runners on first and second. After a double steal and a walk to Anthony Rodriguez that loaded the bases, a wild pitch allowed Velasquez to score giving the Giants a 1-0 lead. San Jose had a chance to add on further in the fourth as Thomas Gavello then walked to again load the bases, but Jose Ramos struck out and Andrew Kachel lined out to end the inning.

The Quakes then immediately tied the game with a single tally in the top of the fifth. With Wynja still on the mound, Josue De Paula stepped to the plate with a runner at first and two outs and bounced a game-tying RBI triple down the right field line as Rancho Cucamonga drew even 1-1.

The game would then remained deadlocked all the way until the eighth. San Jose loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth as Velasquez reached on a leadoff bunt single before walks to Higgins and Gavello, however Ramos struck out and Kachel grounded out to end the threat.

Wynja tossed 4 1/3 strong innings in his relief appearance yielding only one run on three hits. The lefty walked none and struck out five. Esmerlin Vinicio then fanned three in a scoreless top of the seventh.

Vinicio returned to the mound in the eighth and saw the Quakes push across one run to move in front for the first time. Nick Biddison led off with a slow chopper to third that Rodriguez fielded, but threw wildly to first. Biddison was credited with an infield single on the play and was able to take second on the throwing error. After Jorge Puerta grounded out, Rayne Doncon lined a single into left center to bring home Biddison giving Rancho Cucamonga 2-1 lead.

The Giants threatened late, but were unable to rally against the Quakes bullpen. In the bottom of the eighth, Rodriguez drew a two-out walk and was balked to second, but Gavello struck out to end the inning. Then in the ninth, Kachel singled with one out before an Alexander Suarez two-out single advanced pinch-runner P.J. Hilson, the potential tying run, to third base. Turner Hill though followed by striking out swinging to end the game.

Sauryn Lao earned the win out of the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen with two hitless innings over the sixth and seventh. Lucas Wepf collected his second save after keeping the San Jose off the board in the eighth and ninth. Wepf struck out five in his two innings of work with Quakes pitching combining for 14 total strikeouts in the game.

Vinicio (2-4), who allowed the unearned run in the top of the eighth, was saddled with the loss. He struck out five batters in his two innings.

Rancho Cucamonga out-hit the Giants 8-5. San Jose was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

The Giants continue their series against the Quakes on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

