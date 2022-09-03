Ports Drop Third Game in a Row to San Jose

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Stockton Ports and San Jose Giants got together again on Friday night, the fourth game of the final home series of 2022. The Ports once again showed resilience after falling behind early in the game, but the Giants were able to tack on a bevy of runs late in the game to blow the door open. The end result was a 13-5 victory for the visiting Giants, their third-straight win in the series, dropping the Ports to 18-40 in the second half.

Jose Dicochea drew the start for Stockton, his second appearance with the club in 2022, and made it through 2.1 innings. The outing was a step up from his first appearance, and it included two strikeouts, but he surrendered a run in the first inning and two more runs in the third inning to put the Ports into a 3-0 hole. One more run came across in the top of the fifth inning against Jack Perkins, and the Ports found themselves down four at the halfway point in the game.

The bottom of the fifth proved that Stockton was not going down quietly, however. Caeden Trenkle led off the inning with a base hit, and he moved to second on a stolen base and then to third on a groundout. With Tommy Stevenson batting, a wild pitch brought home Trenkle for the Ports first run of the game.

Later in the inning, with two outs, Daniel Susac singled to extend the inning for Junior Perez, who made good on the opportunity. He launched a home run towards the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right-center, his 15th of the season, and in one swing, the Ports trailed just 4-3. The home run also extended his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games.

There wasn't much else that went in the favor of the Ports after that bottom of the fifth. The Giants came back strong in the top of the sixth inning and prevented a shutdown inning, scoring four runs in the inning off of Carlos Guarante, including three on a home run from Yorlis Rodriguez, before a single out was recorded. The Giants added on three more in the seventh and two more in the eighth for nine unanswered runs, and a 13-3 advantage.

In the ninth, the Ports got two runs on the board for the second consecutive night with a two-strike, two-out double from T.J. Schofield-Sam, who ripped an opposite field line drive to left to score Danny Bautista and Susac. All told, the Ports wound up with 13 hits on the night, including eight of their starters, with Trenkle leading the way with three hits. Bautista and Dereck Salom both added two hits.

The series rolls on Saturday night with game five of the series, and the Ports trying to get back on track. They will turn to Dheygler Gimenez to make the start, owner of a 1-4 record and a 6.63 earned run average. He will be opposed by John Bertrand, making his San Jose debut. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Banner Island Ballpark tomorrow will take home a Stockton Ports bucket hat, presented by Humana.

