Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

September 3, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Nuts RHP Joseph Hernandez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

This link FresnoGrizzlies.com/media has our 2022 Media Guide, Current Roster and our Game Notes throughout this season. This year, you can go to the above link for all things Grizzlies Game Day Media. This page will be updated EVERY GAME DAY.

Tonight's promotion:

9/3 (Saturday, September 3rd)- Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Buster Posey Bobblehead giveaway presented by Healthy Fresno County.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway TODAY Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the fifth and final regular season series between the clubs in 2022 and the third meeting in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #28 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his 18th start in a Fresno uniform. Brown was named California League Pitcher of the Month for June after going 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA in five starts. He scattered 19 hits over 26.1 innings and held opponents to a league-best .194 average. Brown led the league with 39 strikeouts and fanned eight or more batters in his last three June starts, including a season-high 10 on June 23 versus Modesto. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 down in the Rockies Arizona complex. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are first in all of Minor League Baseball with a +217 run differential (Myrtle Beach, +155). Fresno also rank second in all of Minor League Baseball with 118 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 134). The 118 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 1,198 hits (El Paso, 1,251), second with 266 doubles (El Paso, 271), second with 860 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 861), second with a .372 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .381), tied for second with a .278 batting average, tied for second with 53 sacrifice flies, third with an .834 OPS, third with a .462 slugging percentage, third with 1,991 total bases and fourth with 753 RBI. Fresno has the fourth fewest amount of strikeouts (993) in all of Minor League Baseball and lead the California League in homers (153, +12).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked third at 80 walks after passing Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007). Up next is Jon Singleton (2016), who had 83 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 95 runs, which ties Tony Kemp (2017) for third in single-season runs. Up next is Felipe Crespo (1999), who had 98 runs in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 29 doubles, two shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Brito currently has 86 runs, one shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years. Finally, Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks with 73. Up next are John Bowker (T-6th, 2009) and Nolan Fontana (T-6th, 2015), who recorded 74 walks in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now tied for first in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez picked up two RBI, giving him 108 RBI on the season. He ties Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with this honor. Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez powered his 33rd double of the year, putting him in a tie for sixth with Matt Downs (2009) for that feat. Up next are Pedro Feliz (2000) and Brett Pill (2010), who had 34 doubles in their respective seasons. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Fernandez has 234 total bases, six shy of joining the Top 10. Kyle Tucker (2018) recorded 240 total bases in his respective season.

GUERRERO IS GREAT: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero currently has 86 runs, one shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years. Guerrero currently has 24 doubles, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (17-16), Beige (14-4), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (25-20), Specialty Promo (2-3), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: This morning, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the second-half champions of the Northern Division, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 12:05 PM PT

LHP Brayan Perez (4-3, 3.49) vs. RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 4.61)

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Jordy Vargas (2-0, 2.84) vs. LHP Seth Lonsway (9-2, 3.55)

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Will Kempner (0-0, 4.50)

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

TBA vs. LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 0.00)

Recent Transactions:

8/30: OF Sterlin Thompson: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Jordan Beck: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Yorvis Torrealba: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

8/30: IB/OF Cuba Bess: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming promotions:

9/4 (Sunday, September 4th)- Fan Appreciation Day, and Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 3:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Different prizes and events will be given to fans every half inning! More Details to come soon!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Promotion: Pre-Game Catch on the Field! Play catch on the field from 2:05pm - 2:35pm, on the right field line.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.