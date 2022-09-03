En Fuego: Fresno Blazes Past Modesto 11-6

September 3, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (78-46, 37-21) conquered the Modesto Nuts (61-63, 31-27) 11-6 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won 15 of their last 16 games as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The Grizzlies brought their Minor League best run differential to +217 and earned a series win over the Nuts.

Fresno's lineup plated 11 runs for the second straight evening on 13 hits, six walks and one hit-by-pitch. Every Grizzlies starter reached base safely with eight of the nine batters recording a hit. Four batters notched multiple hits while a trio of starters picked up two or more RBI and runs. Jordan Beck highlighted the offense in his fourth contest donning the Fresno threads. Beck reached base four times, drawing three walks and smacking a two-run homer. The University of Tennessee product left the yard in the fifth and finished with two runs. Benny Montgomery continued to pound the ball in the series, supplying three hits and two RBI. Montgomery ended his night a clout shy of the cycle and extended his hit streak to seven games. Fresno State alum EJ Andrews Jr. relished a career-night, driving in a game-high four RBI on a pair of hits and runs. Andrews Jr. cleared the bases on a double in the second.

Besides the trio of batters above, a few other Grizzlies starters provided strong lines. Juan Brito and Sterlin Thompson mashed a pair of singles and scored a run apiece. Adael Amador and A.J. Lewis lengthened their hit streaks to nine and seven contests with the former grabbing one RBI. Juan Guerrero scored two runs in the triumph. The run support presented Victor Juarez (6-5) the decision after five and two-thirds innings of work. Juarez permitted four runs on five hits and two walks while fanning four. Francis Rivera yielded a hold after one and one-third frames of scoreless ball. Ever Moya wrapped up the victory with a similar outing to Rivera.

The Nuts offense achieved six runs on nine hits and five walks. Only four of the nine Modesto batters mustered a hit. Freuddy Batista led the charge with a three-hit game, including a two-run moonshot. Batista concluded his night a triple shy of the cycle, logging three RBI and two runs. Jonatan Clase spanked three singles and swiped his 55th bag of the year. Cole Young scampered home three times after a pair of singles and a walk. Southpaw Jake Miednik (0-3) suffered the setback after five tough innings. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Jordan Beck (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB)

- DH Benny Montgomery (3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- CF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- C Freuddy Batista (3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Jonatan Clase (3-4, RBI, SB)

- 2B Cole Young (2-3, RBI, 3 R, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday September 3 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Joseph Hernandez (8-5, 3.42) vs. Fresno RHP McCade Brown (4-4, 5.13) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Juan Brito and Juan Guerrero are both one run shy of joining the Grizzlies Top 10 in single-season runs.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.