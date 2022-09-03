Storm Record Fourth Straight Win on Record-Breaking Night

Tonight, the fans in Lake Elsinore got to be a part of history. Typically, this sentiment is applied only when the team on the field accomplished something historic. However, on Friday night, the fans in attendance were the ones writing their own names in the record books.

Following the conclusion of the Lake Elsinore Storm's fourth straight win, the Storm fans in attendance were asked to accomplish a feat never done before. They were asked to produce a continuous, 18-minute wave to beat the previous record of 17 minutes and 20 seconds. Upon successfully achieving this, there was an immediate on-field fireworks display and a ticket voucher waiting for them at the gates for one of the final two games of the regular season.

Prior to this mammoth achievement by the citizens of Lake Elsinore, the group of people on the field once again proved they still have much to accomplish this season. In the bottom of the first inning, the Storm put on quite a display of patience at the plate. Their first seven batters reached base by either walk, single, or hit by pitch. These seven batters would also all score thanks to aptly placed groundouts and two wild pitches.

These seven runs would account for most of the Storm's offense tonight. Their starting pitcher, Jairo Iriarte, would ensure those were more than enough. He would complete 6 innings of work, striking out 8, and allowing just 1 earned run. The Storm would score two additional runs on a rare, two-run "missed catch errror" and the final run of the game on Nathan Martorella's second RBI double in the last two nights of play.

The Storm will play once again tomorrow night against the Visalia Rawhide for the last Saturday Night Storm of the season.

