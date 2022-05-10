Ports Drop Series Opener against Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Ports opened their series against the division-leading Quakes, dropping a 2-1 decision Tuesday, at Loan Mart Field, in Rancho Cucamonga. Marco Hernandez delivered a two-out, two-run RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, plating Austin Gauthier and Luis Diaz, to provide the margin of victory for the home team.

The Education Day matinee marked the return of Shane McGuire to the Stockton lineup, for the first time since April 9th, and the season debut for lefty James Gonzalez, who joined the team from Lansing.

Gonzalez closed out the game, retiring ten of eleven Quakes he faced, striking out six. He kept Stockton close, but the Rancho bullpen held the Ports' bats at bay, allowing just one run on four hits, over the final six and a third.

T.J. Schofield-Sam enjoyed a multi-hit day, providing the Ports' lone RBI on the afternoon. His one-out RBI single chased home Junior Perez in the top of the fifth. Stockton has now played ten one-run affairs on the young season, having won twice.

One source of optimism for the Ports was the performance of starter Yehizon Sanchez. Sanchez took the loss but was impressive over his four and two-thirds, allowing just one earned run on two hits.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 6:30 pm, Wednesday.

