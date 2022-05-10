Hernandez Hit Pushes Quakes Ahead

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A two-run single from Marco Hernandez turned out to be the only offense the Quakes would need on Tuesday afternoon, as they got past the Stockton Ports by a final score of 2-1 at LoanMart Field.

Hernandez, appearing in just his second game of the year, singled home Austin Gauthier and Luis Diaz in the fourth inning, giving Rancho a 2-0 lead against Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez (1-1).

Leading 2-1 in the ninth, Rancho needed some bullpen help from Carlos De Los Santos, who needed four pitches to retire the final two hitters, earning his first save of the year.

Kelvin Bautista got the first out of the ninth, but walked consecutive hitters, forcing the Quakes to use De Los Santos. De Los Santos rose to the occasion though, as he got C.J. Rodriguez on a fly ball to center and struck out T.J. Schofield-Sam on three pitches to end the game.

Joan Valdez (1-1) earned the win in relief of starter Maddux Bruns, who lasted 2.2 innings.

The Quakes (18-10) now sit alone at the top of the South Division, a half-game up on Lake Elsinore, who plays later Tuesday night. Rancho will send Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) to the mound on Wednesday night, as he'll take on Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang at 6:30pm.

