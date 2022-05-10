Fresno outlasts Visalia 11-9 in back-and-forth game

Visalia, CA - In a back-and-forth game, the Fresno Grizzlies (17-11) survived the Visalia Rawhide (8-20) 11-9 Tuesday morning from Valley Strong Ballpark. The clubs combined for 20 runs on 19 walks, 16 hits and four hit-by-pitches. Thanks to the win, Fresno improved to 20-5 all-time against Visalia.

The Grizzlies roared out to a 4-0 lead in the third when Trevor Boone scored on a wild pitch and Hunter Goodman laced a bases-clearing triple to center. It was Goodman's first triple of the year and fourth three-RBI contest of 2022. The Rawhide knotted the affair at four thanks to a trio of runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. Sheng-Ping Chen roped a two-run single to right and Jean Walters raced home on a wild pitch. The other run came off the bat of Wilderd Patino, who blasted a solo shot to center.

In the sixth, a pair of hit-by-pitches and four walks secured three more Fresno runs. Boone, Juan Brito and Yanquiel Fernandez enjoyed the RBI with the latter two drawing bases-loaded free passes. The advantage was quickly erased in the bottom half of the inning when Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos spanked RBI singles. The De Los Santos hit plated two runs.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead again in the eighth when Fernandez ripped a double down the right field line, adding Braiden Ward and Adael Amador. The Rawhide would cut the deficit to 9-8 in the bottom half of the frame from Patino's second tater of the game. It was his fifth longball of the 2022 campaign.

In the ninth, Brito relished a sacrifice fly and Ward waltzed home on a passed ball to push the advantage to 11-8. That lead would hold despite another Visalia clout, this time from Jacen Roberson. The 11-9 final would give Tyler Ras (1-2) the decision and Rael Santos (0-1) the loss. Joel Condreay obtained his third save of the season.

Both starters had quick outings with Cullen Kafka lasting four innings and Diomede Sierra going two-plus frames. The duo struck out seven. Despite only tallying seven hits, the Grizzlies walked 11 times. Amador reached base four times, three via base-on-balls. Brito and Warming Bernabel also reached base three times with Brito driving in two runs. The squads are back in action tomorrow night from Visalia.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (1-5, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (1-4, 3B, 3 RBI, R, HBP, CS)

- 2B Juan Brito (1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Wilderd Patino (2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Jacen Roberson (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB)

- DH Sheng-Ping Chen (2-4, 2 RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday May 11 Visalia Rawhide (Road) Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.74) vs. Visalia RHP Josh Swales (0-2, 5.28) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies enjoyed a team-best 11 walks and five stolen bases.

