Rawhide Hit Three Home Runs in Loss to Fresno

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide lost to the Fresno Grizzlies 11-9 after a back-and-forth game. Rawhide tied the game twice after being down my multiple runs but could not finish the game on top.

Rawhide scored nine runs off nine hits, three of them were homeruns. Wilderd Patino had his first multi-homerun game of his career. Jacen Roberson hit his second homerun of the season in the ninth inning. All three Rawhide homeruns were with the bases empty.

Rawhide looks to even the series tomorrow at 6:30 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark.

