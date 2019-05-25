Ports Collect Two Wins on Friday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports got the weekend started in the win column on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium. The Ports started the night by winning the continuation of Sunday afternoon's suspended game at Banner Island Ballpark and closed out the evening by taking the opener of their three-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers, their first win on their South Division road trip.

The Ports were leading 3-1 heading to the top of the third inning at the time Sunday's game was suspended. Stockton went the last four innings without a hit in the continuation of the game on Friday night as Nate Bertness pitched three scoreless frames while walking two and striking out four and Simon Mathews pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Inland Empire scored a run in the fifth inning off James Kaprielian (1-0), who resumed the game that he started on Sunday on normal rest. Kaprielian gave up a one-out RBI single to Jordan Zimmerman that drew the 66ers to within a run at 3-2, but Kaprielian would finish the fifth inning and go on to earn his first win as an Oakland A's farmhand, going five innings and allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four.

Jesus Zambrano (SV, 2) pitched around a single and a ground rule double with two outs in the sixth inning and around a pair of hits in the seventh inning to close out the game and earn his second save of the season. Jake Lee (1-2), who allowed a three-run homer to Jonah Bride in the first portion of the game on Sunday, suffered the loss for the 66ers.

In the second game, Stockton opened the scoring in the top of the third. With two on and two out, Austin Beck drove an 0-2 pitch off the right field fence, a two-run triple that gave the Ports a 2-0 lead. Those were the only two runs allowed by Inland Empire starter Denny Brady (1-5), who suffered the loss after going five innings and allowing four hits while walking three and striking out four.

Inland Empire got a run back in the bottom of the third. Kyle Survance, Jr. doubled with one out off Ports starter Rafael Kelly. Two batters later, Devin Davis singled to drive in Survance and make it a 2-1 game. After Kelly recorded the second out, he was lifted for Pat Krall (1-2), who came on with runners at second and third and two out and got Gleyvin Pineda to ground out to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Kelly did not factor into the decision, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out three. Krall would earn the win as he did not allow a run over 1 1/3 innings.

The Ports took advantage of an Inland Empire miscue in the seventh to widen their lead. With runners at second and third and one out, Jameson Hannah hit a comebacker to the mound that was fielded by 66ers reliever Jorge Tavarez. Tavarez, with Robert Mullen breaking for home plate, made an errant throw to the plate that went to the backstop, allowing Mullen and Mickey McDonald to score and increase the Ports lead to 4-1. The two runs were unearned for Tavarez as he worked the final two innings of the game for the 66ers.

Will Gilbert and Jake Bray (SV, 1) combined to work the final three innings for the Ports without allowing a run. Bray, who worked the final 1 1/3 innings, picked up his first save as an A's farmhand.

The Ports and 66ers continue their series on Saturday night at San Manuel Stadium. Mitchell Jordan (4-3, 4.76 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Andrew Wantz (3-3, 4.50 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PDT.

