Anfernee Grier Leads the Rawhide in Defeating the Giants 5-4

May 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA- Rawhide score first for the 29th time this season off a two-run blast by Anfernee Grier . That blast in the second inning was his third homerun of the season. Starting pitcher, Matt Mercer , gave up the lead in the top of the fourth when Zander Clarke doubled down the left line with runners on second and third. Clarke's double scored David Villar and Manuel Geraldo .

Peter Maris gave San Jose the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run shot. Rawhide answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning with two-runs of their own. Camden Duzenack doubled to begin the inning. He reached third when Jose Caballero singled to right field. Duzenack scored off a wild pitch from starter, Casey Meisner . The throw to the plate from the catcher, John Riley , went up the first baseline. The errant throw from Riley allowed Caballero to reach third. The Rawhide capitalized on the error when Caballero scored off Mark Karaviotis 's groundball to shortstop and made the score tied at 4.

Mack Lemieux pitched two scoreless innings for the Rawhide in relief for Mercer, but it was Kyler Stout who earned the win. Stout had a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout. In the bottom of the eight Visalia capitalized on another error by the Giants, who had a total of three in the game. Luis Alejandro Basabe reached second off an error by the first baseman, Clarke. Jorge Perez pinch ran for Basabe. Perez moved to third when L.T. Tolbert singled centerfield. Anfernee Grier hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield scoring Perez to take the lead 5-4. That was Grier's third RBI of the game and 13th of the season.

West Tunnell earned his sixth save of the season after striking out the side to end the game. Rawhide are now 30-14 on the season and 19-4 at home. They host the San Jose Giants for game two tomorrow at 7pm.

