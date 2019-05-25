Late Lead Slips Away on Friday

Lancaster, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes saw their South Division lead cut down to two games as they failed to hold onto a late lead, losing by a final score of 8-6 to the Lancaster JetHawks.

After crawling out of an early hole, Rancho rallied to tie the game back up and later take the lead in the top of the sixth. Unfortunately, when taking a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, things went awry for the Quakes, as the JetHawks snagged a victory in game one of a pivotal three-game set.

The JetHawks (25-21) got off to a fast start by posting a three-run frame in the bottom of the first inning. However, the Quakes (27-19) responded with a three-run top of the second inning to knot up the score.

Rancho tied the game a second time in the top of the fifth inning when trailing 4-3, with a Donovan Casey two-out RBI double, scoring Connor Wong.

With the score at 4-4, the Quakes took their first lead of Friday night by scoring a pair in the top of the sixth inning via Drew Avans' RBI groundout and Jeter Downs' groundball that was misplayed by the JetHawks.

Rancho kept a 6-4 lead intact until the bottom of the eighth inning when Sven Schueller (2-2) surrendered four earned runs on five hits in just a third of an inning, shouldering the loss. The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch when Sean Bouchard, who tied the game with a two-run double, scampered home to make it 7-6. Ending Schueller's night was Taylor Snyder, when he belted an insurance solo shot to push the lead to 8-6.

Salvador Justo shut the door in the top of the ninth with a clean 1-2-3 inning for his sixth save of the campaign.

The win went to JetHawks reliever Austin Moore (3-0), as he worked around two walks with two strikeouts in one inning of work in the eighth. Both starters tonight, Josiah Gray (RC) and Ryan Rolison (LAN) gave up four runs, three of them of the earned variety. Gray lasted six innings with four punch-outs and no free-passes, while Rolison lasted five innings with six strikeouts and four walks.

The Quakes look to avenge their late-inning loss on Saturday night as they will send RHP Edwin Uceta (2-0) to the mound. On the other side, the JetHawks give the nod to RHP Garrett Schilling (2-2). First pitch is set for 6:05PM from The Hangar.

On Thursday, the Quakes return home to face Inland Empire as part of a four-game series as Punch Bowl Social presents Thirsty Thursday featuring drink specials throughout the night. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

