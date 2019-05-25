Lancaster's Late Rally downs Rancho

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to beat Rancho Cucamonga, 8-6, at The Hangar. With the victory, Lancaster is just two games back of the Quakes in the standings.

Going into the eighth inning, Lancaster (25-21) trailed, 6-4. Consecutive hits from Carlos Herrera and Luis Castro put men on second and third base with nobody out. Sean Bouchard tied the game with a two-run double to left field. Bouchard scored the go-ahead run on a Sven Schueller (2-2) wild pitch. Taylor Snyder added a solo home run for good measure.

In the ninth, Salvador Justo retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts. He now has six saves, one off the league lead.

The JetHawks led early before needing the late comeback. In the first inning, Lancaster scored three times against Rancho's Josiah Gray. Rancho Cucamonga (27-19) answered with three in the second inning.

The teams traded runs in the middle innings before the Quakes scored twice in the sixth inning to take the lead. Ryan Rolison battled through five innings, striking out six while walking a career-high four batters.

Austin Moore (3-0) walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning, but was able to work out of danger. He got the victory after pitching a scoreless frame.

Three JetHawks had three hits games Friday. Carlos Herrera, Luis Castro and Sean Bouchard each went 3-for-4. Bouchard led the way with three RBIs, while Castro scored three times.

The series continues Saturday night in Lancaster. Garrett Schilling (2-2) takes the ball against lefty Leo Crawford for Rancho in game two. First pitch at The Hangar is 6:05 pm.

