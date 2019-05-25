Kopach Reaches Four Times in 8-2 Loss

May 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - Mackenzie Gore kept the Modesto Nuts' bats in check sending them to an 8-2 loss against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Gore (W, 4-1) struck out six over five innings of work and allowed just one run thanks to some help from his defense. The Nuts had the tying runs on in scoring position after Connor Kopach walked and Cal Raleigh doubled to start the bottom of the fourth inning for the Nuts (21-27).

Matt Sanders drilled a line drive into left-center field. Jeisson Rosario made a miraculous diving catch deep in the alley to rob Sanders of extra bases. Kopach was able to score on what turned out to be a sacrifice fly, but Cal Raleigh had to head back to second. Had Rosario not made the catch, the Nuts would have tied the game with no outs and had the go-ahead run in scoring position. Gore retired the next two in order to end the Nuts' threat.

Scott Boches (L, 1-5) started the game for the Nuts in a bullpen day. He allowed two runs in the third inning on a sac fly and RBI single. Boches went 2.2 innings allowing just the two runs on two hits.

The Storm (23-22) added three runs in the sixth. The big swing against J.T. Salter came off the bat of Tirso Ornelas who lined a ball to left that Ariel Sandoval lost in the lights allowing two runs to score and allowing Ornelas to reach third. Ornelas would then score almost immediately on a wild pitch.

Kopach reached base four times with two walks and two singles. Anthony Jimenez connected on a RBI double in the seventh.

The Nuts host the Storm in the middle affair of a three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.