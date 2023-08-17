Ports Beat Giants 4-2 for Third Straight Win

August 17, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Mason Miller, Eduardo Rivera, and Blaze Pontes combined to pitch a one-hitter as the Stockton Ports beat the San Jose Giants 4-2 Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark for their third straight win.

Miller tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab start for the Oakland Athletics, striking out two and walking one. Rivera (1-5) handled the next six innings to earn his first win, allowing just one hit and two runs, both unearned, with six strikeouts and three walks.

Pontes closed it out in the ninth for his eighth save.

Jose Mujica gave Stockton the early lead with an RBI double in the first inning. Myles Naylor followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Henry Bolte scored on a passed ball in the third and finished the night 2 for 4 with two runs. Cox singled in the fourth and stole second and third base. He then came home on a balk.

The Giants got on the board in the sixth when Turner Hill reached on a throwing error by Rivera, allowing P.J. Hilson to score from second. Alexander Suarez followed with a single to break up Stockton's no-hitter and Diego Velasquez added a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-2.

Esmerlin Vinicio (4-7) took the loss for San Jose, allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings.

The series continues Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch set for 7:05. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.