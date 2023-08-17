Rawhide Even the Series
August 17, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release
Visalia, CA- Rawhide even up the series after defeating the Quakes 3-2.
It was a bullpen day for Visalia. They used five pitchers and Luis Tejeda, who pitched the fourth and fifth inning, earned the win.
Gavin Conticello drove in all three runs for the Rawhide, including his 14th home run of the year. Cristofer Torin also notched a multi-hit game for the Rawhide.
Tomorrow's first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark.
