Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies hold a 5-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 22 contests to go (10 vs. one another). Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Nuts RHP Tyler Cleveland are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

WILD WEDNESDAY WIN: The Fresno Grizzlies (66-44, 30-14) routed the Modesto Nuts (59-51, 25-19) 12-3 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 30-14 (.682) in the second half, 33-15 (.688) in their last 48 games and 43-18 (.705) in their last 61 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 34-5 when allowing three runs or fewer, 41-7 when tallying 10 or more hits, 44-11 when scoring first and 40-16 when crushing a clout. Fresno is now 21-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Grizzlies hold a five-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 22 contests to go (10 versus one another). The Fresno offense mustered just two hits over their first five frames of play. That didn't stop the Grizzlies though, as the lineup roared to life in their final four innings. Fresno plated all 12 runs in that span, which included seven in the ninth. The Grizzlies recorded 13 hits for the second straight game, pushing them to 26 total rips. Every starter in the lineup notched at least one hit and run with seven of their 10 batters yielding one or more RBI. Both Kody Huff and EJ Andrews Jr. spanked doubles, combined for four runs and three RBI. Skyler Messinger blasted his 16th homer of the year. Andy Perez and Dyan Jorge added two hits apiece. Fresno southpaw Michael Prosecky (10-6, win) tossed five scoreless frames, allowing four hits and one walk while punching out seven. Prosecky retired the final nine batters he faced, lowering his ERA to a California League-best 2.89. Carlos Torres and Carson Skipper combined for three shutout frames of relief.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky (10-6, win) tossed five scoreless frames, allowing four hits and one walk while punching out seven on Wednesday, August 16 at Modesto. Prosecky retired the final nine batters he faced, lowering his ERA to a California League-best 2.89. In his last six starts, Prosecky is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA (32.2 IP, 22 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 42 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in six consecutive outings and nine of his last 10 starts. He has five shutout starts and one California League Pitcher of the Week in that span as well.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the fourth of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the third meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 37 of the 69 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

WELCOME TO GROWLIFORNIA: The Grizzlies made a few transactions Tuesday afternoon prior to their game against the Modesto Nuts. Fresno added 2023 draft picks SS/CF/C Cole Carrigg (CB-B) and INF Kyle Karros (5th) to their lineup, the 2nd and 3rd 2023 Rockies selected players to join a team above rookie ball (Seth Halvorsen, 7th, High-A Spokane). Carrigg, ranked as the Rockies #11 prospect, was a standout at San Diego State. The Turlock High School product and Modesto native had scouts wowed with his arm, ability to play multiple positions, speed and plate awareness from both sides. Karros, ranked as the Rockies #26 prospect, was a star at UCLA. The son of former Dodgers big leaguer, Eric and brother to Dodgers pitching prospect, Jared (currently at Rancho Cucamonga); Kyle is the real deal in terms of power and size. Welcome to Growlifornia!

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in seven games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with two holds and a 0.00 ERA. Over 14 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed nine hits and three walks while fanning 13.

STAINE STARTS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old from Clinton, New Jersey is considered to be an intriguing pitcher in the Rockies system. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 23 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 32 games this season, spanning 38.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 51. Skipper has gone 18 straight outings (20.1 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 51 of the Grizzlies 110 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (46%). Fresno is 21-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 32-19 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (221 runs of 625 total runs). This has culminated into 16 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 21-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (25-15), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (17-11), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 18, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-4, 4.61) vs. Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (2-2, 3.94)

AUGUST 19, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (5-2, 4.37) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (7-4, 5.11)

AUGUST 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-1, 7.20) vs. Modesto RHP Riley Davis (6-0, 3.90)

AUGUST 22, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-4, 5.13)

Transactions:

8/15: C/SS/CF Cole Carrigg: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: INF Kyle Karros: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: C Jesus Ordonez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/8: INF Parker Kelly: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

